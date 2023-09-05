60+ people indicted on RICO, other charges over allegations with apparent ties to protesting of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Many of the individuals named in the indictment were among those previously arrested and charged by local authorities.

ATLANTA — More than 60 people have been indicted in Fulton County on RICO and other charges with apparent ties to the opposition movement against the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Called "Cop City" by opponents, the project is a planned 85-acre complex on the Old Prison Farm site in south DeKalb County under a land lease agreement with the City of Atlanta.

In addition to police training facilities, it is also slated to offer training capacity to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and the city's 911 center.

Dozens of people have been arrested and charged with domestic terrorism in the last year after various protest actions at the construction site, some instances in which equipment was lit on fire or other acts of vandalism and damage occurred.

The RICO indictment includes additional charges of domestic terrorism and arson for some individuals. Many of the individuals included in the case file are among those previously arrested and charged by local authorities with domestic terrorism.

In a court order recusing himself, Judge Scott McAfee indicates the case is being indicted by the Georgia Attorney General's Office. The full indictment document has not yet been released. 11Alive reached out to both the Fulton County courts clerk and Georgia AG's Office for a copy of the indictment; a spokesperson with the clerk's said shortly after 11 a.m. that the indictment was still being entered into the system.

Protest groups have strongly disputed the characterization of their activity as extremist, and their defense attorneys have argued in some instances that language used in arrest warrants was too vague when specifically referencing who damaged property or assaulted an officer.

Judge McAfee recused himself because, the order states, he "regularly collaborated with the Prosecution Division of the Georgia Attorney General's Office and discussed aspects of the investigation that led to this indictment." This occurred while Judge McAfee was still the state inspector general, a position he held up until earlier this year when he was appointed to his judgeship.

McAfee is also already overseeing the 2020 election RICO case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants, though that is not cited as a contributing factor for the recusal.

The protest movement mushroomed with the law enforcement shooting death of an activist, Manuel Paez Teran, in January. Officials have said the protester shot first at a Georgia State Patrol trooper as a clearing operation of protest encampments in the South River Forest was ongoing, then was killed in return fire. Teran's family and activists have strongly contested the official narrative.

The protest movement mushroomed with the law enforcement shooting death of an activist, Manuel Paez Teran, in January. Officials have said the protester shot first at a Georgia State Patrol trooper as a clearing operation of protest encampments in the South River Forest was ongoing, then was killed in return fire. Teran's family and activists have strongly contested the official narrative.

The lack of bodycam videos - which are not worn by state law enforcement officers such as GSP troopers or Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents - has left unresolved what exactly happened.

The protesters have opposed the facility on environmental and historical grounds, saying it would decimate one of the largest preserved forest areas in the city and desecrate historically Native American land of the Muscogee Creek people, who once lived in the woods and called it the Weelaunee Forest before being displaced by white settlers in the early 19th century.