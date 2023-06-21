3 shot, including 2-year-old on Maypop Lane: DeKalb Police

Officers were dispatched regarding a person being shot around 11:38 p.m. at Maypop Lane in Decatur.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were shot, including a 2-year-old, on Tuesday night in DeKalb County, according to police.

Officers were dispatched regarding a person being shot around 11:38 p.m. at Maypop Lane in Decatur. According to Google Maps, that is just a minute away from Walden Lake.

DeKalb County Police Department reported finding a man and a 2-year-old shot. The two were taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment, officers added that the baby's injuries were life-threatening, and the man is expected to be ok.

Another man was later taken to Hillandale Hospital and is expected to be alright as well, but the department did not say how the three were connected.