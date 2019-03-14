ATLANTA — Two brothers were shot after an argument early Thursday morning at an apartment complex located off Steele Avenue, according to Atlanta Police.

Captain William Ricker said one brother was shot in the stomach and the other in the chest. They are 31 and 32-years old.

Both were driven to the hospital before police arrived at the scene and are in stable condition. Ricker said both brothers had a warrant out for their arrest for probation violation.

Police are still searching for the shooter and said the suspect could be driving an older gray minivan.

