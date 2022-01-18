Video shows Atlanta Police's aerial search for stolen vehicle with child

Heat sensing technology was used to locate the suspect.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police released footage of an aerial search for a case surrounding a stolen car with a child inside.

On Monday at around 5:37 p.m., officers said they responded to reports of a car stolen with a one-year-old child inside.

From there, police quickly located the vehicle and requested back-up along with the APD Pheonix Air Unit to maintain a visual of the suspect.

As the suspects attempted to flee, they struck a stop sign and proceeded to take off on foot. The driver ran toward 1770 Richmond Circle, while the passenger took off towards Jonesboro Rd.

A K-9, as well as the department's helicopter, were used to help officers search the area for both suspects. Eventually, the Pheonix's heat sensing technology was able to locate one of the suspects, the driver, hiding inside a large dumpster under mounds of trash, according to police.

While the driver was taken into custody, the passenger remains on the loose.