ATLANTA -- A 41-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police tweeted a wanted poster on its Twitter page for Benjamin Saine. Officers said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

APD MOST WANTED: Atlanta Police needs your help to locate 30-year-old Sahir Duvall on aggravated assault charges. Anyone with info on Duvall is asked to call @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for cash reward up to $2,000 #Atlanta #Top10MostWanted pic.twitter.com/Ee2cWXZNOo — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) June 15, 2018

© 2018 WXIA