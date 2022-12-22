Woman carjacked at gunpoint at popular Atlanta Publix, police say

It is not yet known whether the suspect is in custody at this time.

ATLANTA — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday morning at a popular Atlanta Publix, not far from Ponce City Market, police said.

Just after 9 a.m., police were called to a carjacking at 1001 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Investigators said that an unknown man approached the woman in the parking lot, where he pulled out a gun and demanded the woman's keys.

The woman obeyed all of the man's commands and he then drove off with her vehicle, police said.

The woman's son, who asked to not reveal their names at this time, told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn that she was returning her shopping cart when the incident happened.

"He ran up on her, he jabbed her in the chest with his gun, kept jabbing her and calling her a (expletive). She complied with all his demands and he stole her Range Rover," he said.

The Atlanta Police Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit found the stolen car around 1:20 p.m., according to authorities.

A self-defense expert previously said that if one is ever being robbed or carjacked, the best thing to do is to comply with the thief's commands and ensure one's safety.

The only time someone should fight back is when they're forced into a vehicle during a carjacking, especially at gunpoint, or if the thief is threatening to do irreparable harm.

Atlanta Police said though carjackings are down, there tend to be more reports of the crime around this time of year. Officers advise that people stay vigilant.