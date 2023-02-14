Court documents state Trooper Adrian Wilson suffered a broken leg and a severe head injury.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman accused of seriously injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper after crashing a vehicle into his cruiser on Interstate 71 on Monday has been charged.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, 29-year-old Alea Weil of Marietta, Ga. is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and possession of drugs.

The crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on the northbound side of I-71 near state Route 665 in Grove City.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Trooper Adrian Wilson was outside of his marked cruiser, with its overhead emergency lights activated, removing debris from the road.

At that time, Weil crashed a Toyota RAV4 into the rear of Wilson’s vehicle. The impact caused the cruiser to move forward, striking Wilson.

Wilson and Weil sustained serious injuries and were taken to Grant Medical Center. According to court documents, Wilson suffered a broken leg and a severe head injury.

Court documents state 0.0836 grams of fentanyl were found in the driver's floor board area of the RAV4.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Weil was released from the hospital Tuesday and immediately taken into custody. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.