Driver passing by hit by bullet as 2 men fire rounds at each other, police say

ATLANTA — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot while driving in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the area near the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue around 12:02 p.m. According to police, the woman was driving and had stopped at the intersection - which is near the 75 Super Market - when the gunfire erupted.

Police said two people started shooting at each other at the intersection. However, one of the shots hit the woman, and she was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. They said a bullet traveled through her vehicle and hit her in the arm.

Police have not said if any other people were injured in the shooting. The suspects took off before officers arrived at the scene.