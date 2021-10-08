Abbotts Hill Elementary students released after 'serious incident,' officials say currently no threat

Police say they're working a "serious incident" near the elementary school.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students at a Fulton County elementary school are being released Tuesday while Johns Creek Police work on a "serious incident" nearby.

According to a Johns Creek Police Department tweet, authorities are working on a "serious incident" near Abbotts Hill Elementary School located at 5575 Abbotts Bridge Road.

The police department later confirmed that they responded to a call about shots fired near Abbotts Bridge Road and Surrey Park Trail.

"Officers have contained the threat to a residence nearby," police said in a news release.

Fulton County Schools said the elementary school was placed on soft lockdown due to the incident in the neighborhood nearby.

"As always, safety is the primary concern," the school system said in the statement.

Police said they are in the process of releasing the student with the assistance of the Fulton County School Police and school administrators.

"At this time, there is no threat to the students at the school. North Metro SWAT has arrived on scene and is working to bring a resolution to the incident," Johns Creek Police said.

Officials said student pick-up traffic will be diverted away from the incident, and children living near the impacted area will stay at the school until a guardian can pick them up.

Here's the full statement from Fulton County Schools:

Due to an incident in a neighborhood close to Abbotts Hill Elementary School, we have placed the school on soft lockdown. Police have confirmed the school is not in imminent danger. As always, safety is the primary concern.

The Johns Creek Police Department has created a command post on our campus and coordinating with Fulton County Police.

Students are being released on a normal schedule, and all steps are being taken to create a safe, orderly dismissal. Traffic, buses, and car pick-up will be diverted away from the area where the incident is occurring. Students who live in the impacted neighborhood or walk home will remain at school until they can be safely released to parents/guardians.

