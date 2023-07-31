They're back | This week marks start of school year for many metro Atlanta districts

Several districts, including some of the state's largest, go back on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Parents are perking up and kids are, well, hopefully excited too - this week marks the start of the school year for many districts around metro Atlanta.

Jefferson City School and Rome City Schools actually officially kicked things off on Friday with their first days of the year. Then the Butts County School System began today (July 31).

They'll be joined by more than a dozen more who go back on Tuesday, August 1, around metro Atlanta, with many more to follow the rest of the week.

For the full list of districts starting this week, scroll to below the video. For a full list of start dates, visit here.

RELATED: 11Alive's Back-to-School Drive is supporting Brookview Elementary, a school working hard to overcome obstacles in Fulton County. See the video below for more information and visit our donation link here.

Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 1

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County School System

Barrow County School System

Cobb County School District

Cherokee County School District

City Schools of Decatur

Griffin-Spalding County School System

Newton County Schools

Lumpkin County School System

Paulding County School District

Pickens County School District

Polk County School District

Rockdale County Public Schools

Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 2

Clayton County Public Schools

Clarke County School District

Coweta County School System

Douglas County School System

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Henry County Schools

Marietta City Schools

Oconee County Schools

Walton County School District

Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 3

Carrollton City Schools

Calhoun Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Fayette County Public Schools

Floyd County Schools

Fannin County School District





Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 4