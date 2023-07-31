They're back | This week marks start of school year for many metro Atlanta districts

ATLANTA — Parents are perking up and kids are, well, hopefully excited too - this week marks the start of the school year for many districts around metro Atlanta.
Jefferson City School and Rome City Schools actually officially kicked things off on Friday with their first days of the year. Then the Butts County School System began today (July 31).
They'll be joined by more than a dozen more who go back on Tuesday, August 1, around metro Atlanta, with many more to follow the rest of the week.
For the full list of districts starting this week, scroll to below the video. For a full list of start dates, visit here.
Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 1
- Atlanta Public Schools
- Bartow County School System
- Barrow County School System
- Cobb County School District
- Cherokee County School District
- City Schools of Decatur
- Griffin-Spalding County School System
- Newton County Schools
- Lumpkin County School System
- Paulding County School District
- Pickens County School District
- Polk County School District
- Rockdale County Public Schools
Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 2
- Clayton County Public Schools
- Clarke County School District
- Coweta County School System
- Douglas County School System
- Gwinnett County Public Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Marietta City Schools
- Oconee County Schools
- Walton County School District
Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 3
- Carrollton City Schools
- Calhoun Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Floyd County Schools
- Fannin County School District
Metro Atlanta and north Georgia school districts starting August 4
- Carroll County School System
- Dawson County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Troup County School System