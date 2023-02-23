Superintendent of Decatur City Schools seeks permit to build affordable housing for teachers, staff

The superintendent said the school board is taking a close look at the teacher compensation package as well.

DECATUR, Ga. — The superintendent of Decatur City Schools is on a mission to get a permit from the city that would allow the creation of affordable housing for all teachers and staff in the district.

Superintendent Maggie Fehrman's motion to apply for those permits was unanimously approved by the Decatur City Schools Board of Education which would turn two city-owned buildings into a property for affordable housing.

When asked why the board was considering doing affordable housing for teachers in the first place, Fehrman said that it is imperative for everyone, not just teachers.

"Affordable housing for anyone the country is necessary. We need to make sure that every person has access to buy and live in a home for that American dream and for city schools of Decatur," Fehrman said.

She also stated that the district is "centered on equity" and they hope that all teachers and staff have the same opportunity for that access.

"We want our teachers to live in our community," Fehrman said. "We want our staff to be a part of this community because we know that it takes a village."

Despite a school district recently doing the same thing in Texas to alleviate a teacher shortage, Fehrman explained that the district has not been hit as hard when it comes to retaining its teachers.

"They are so amazing. And if we can put some perks out there for our teachers, like 'Hey, we've got some opportunities for housing that's local, it's a shorter commute,'" Fehrman said.

When it comes to actually getting the permits approved, Fehrman said there are now multiple steps that need to be completed before this plan can come to fruition.

She said that they will be entering a partnership with the City and Decatur Land Trust to see how this plan is envisioned versus how it looks on paper.

"We're not house renovators," Fehrman explained. "But we do want to make sure that our resources we have we can partner with those groups like Decatur Land Trust, the City of Decatur -- to make sure that the opportunities are there for our staff."

Just recently, there was a governor's proposal for a $2,000 raise for teachers. Ferhman was asked why affordable housing is necessary instead of just giving the teachers a raise.

"One of our top priorities is always compensating our teachers at a competitive level," Fehrman said.

She stated that the school board is taking a close look at the teacher compensation package, which includes passing the $2,000 raise being offered by Kemp.