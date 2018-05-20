ATLANTA -- Some recent Georgia State University graduates got a second chance to celebrate earning their degrees.
On Sunday, the school held a recognition ceremony at the Georgia State Sports Arena at 2 p.m.
The commencement ceremony was cut short because of a threat of severe weather and lightning earlier this month.
Students were initially upset because the school said they would not hold a second ceremony. However, they decided to go ahead plan a recognition ceremony.
