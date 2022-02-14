Gwinnett County Schools seeks feedback from parents on handling pandemic

The school district received over 24,000 responses in just two days of asking question.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As Governor Brian Kemp weighs possible legislation to allow parents to decide whether students wear masks, Gwinnett County Schools is seeking parents’ feedback on how to handle the pandemic moving forward, and in just two days – the district has received more than 24,000 responses.

The state's largest school district posted an online questionnaire over the weekend asking: "What mitigation strategies, practices, or procedures should we consider as we adjust to living with COVID-19?" Parents and community members can post their thoughts and recommendations and then others can rate those responses through the forum.

As of Monday morning, the top-rated responses suggest students and staff should stay home if they have a fever, and schools should work with parents to make sure sick kids aren’t sent to school, as well as do what it takes to keep learning in-person. Other responses revolved around ending mask-wearing or only wearing masks when the spread is high. Users also posted about mandating vaccines for students and staff.

Some parents tell 11Alive that they're worried board members won't take their concerns seriously.

“I want to think the best but I think partly it may just be a smokescreen and they’ll say we got community input and we heard X, Y, and Z," Gwinnett County parent Jamie Reinhold explains.

The district said the responses will help it gain a better understanding of what families, staff and community members think are key issues. They said they'll take the top concerns into consideration during the next board meeting at the end of the month.

“It’s a good way for us to have our ear out in the community listening to our employees, our families, and our communities," Gwinnett County Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach said.

Roach added that it will allow the district to create an open dialogue, "It’s just a way for people to air their thoughts and for all voices to be heard.”