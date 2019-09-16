Fulton County Schools Police are investigating a threat to Langston Hughes High School, the district said Monday.

A Fulton County Schools spokesperson characterized it as a social media threat.

"Any threats that hinder our student's education or jeopardizes our safety will not be tolerated," the school district said. "The investigation is going to determine the origin of the post."

The statement added that additional officers were being posted to the Langston Hughes campus on Monday as an added precaution, "to ensure that learning continues without interruption."

