Atlanta Public Schools to vote on expanding charter school that specializes in serving neurodivergent students

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Board of Education will vote on whether to greenlight a new school option for Atlanta students seeking extra support on Tuesday.

In March, Tapestry Public Charter School submitted a petition to the district to replicate the charter school’s model it currently operates in DeKalb. The school serves middle and high school students in an ‘inclusive, individualized learning environment,’ a setting that parent Michelle Hall would love to see as an option for her son, Harris.

“My son Harris is the most joyful playful child,” Hall shared with 11Alive. “He loves school. Unfortunately, he learns differently.”

Harris was born with a genetic syndrome that causes processing delays, Hall said. Her son started his education within Atlanta Public Schools, but despite the effort of administrators, Hall said, his days “were full of tears.”

Then Hall said she learned about the potential of Tapestry and saw what they do to meet the needs of all students. She’s now among the 650 families hoping the board will grant the school’s petition for expansion to the district.

“50 percent of our children are neurotypical,” Dr. Matthew Tyson, the school’s principal, explained. “50 percent have special needs, primarily autism.”

Tyson shared that students apply for a lottery spot across the district and are ultimately co-taught in the same classroom. The school setting, he explained, is modified to help set students up for success.

“Everything is thought out beforehand,” Tyson shared, citing examples ranging from school lighting to seating and bell schedules.

Tapestry has also noted recent success. The charter school was recognized earlier this summer as the Georgia Charter School of the Year "Gamechanger" for the school’s ability to tackle pandemic-related learning loss.

“We are not a huge school,” Tyson emphasized, “but for the students that we serve we make all the difference in their lives.”

While supporters hope to replicate that model in Atlanta Public Schools, board members will ultimately cast their votes during Tuesday’s 2:30 p.m. meeting.

A review committee evaluated the petition before the meeting and cited the school’s innovative design, academic strength, community support and fiscal sustainability as strengths. However, the committee ultimately denied the petition based on the administration’s concerns around demographics, a special education teacher shortage, and how Tapestry could potentially impact enrollment at current APS schools.

But for Hall’s family, the opportunity Tapestry provides is immeasurable.