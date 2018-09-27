DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Students may finally have some relief after two problems compounded to leave them without cool air at school for several days.

DeKalb County School System spokesperson Shumuriel Ratliff confirmed on Wednesday that students and teachers have had to rely on portable room coolers for roughly a week after air conditioner problems shut down the system at Briarlake Elementary School.

That first issue was discovered on Friday and the system was shut down at the end of the school day. But, over the weekend, a broken transformer caused even more damage. So, when students came back on Monday, the problem still wasn't fixed.

While temperatures have fortunately not climbed into the 90s this week, they certainly weren't cool either with highs between 83 and 85 every day of the week so far - though the rain has meant high humidity

The good news for them is that a new transformer is supposed to be installed on Thursday assuming there aren't any further delays.

Briarlake Elementary School is located on Lavista Road and has just shy of 400 students according to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement.

