Pickens County deputy picks up pom-poms, joins cheer routine at basketball game

"Deputy Roach added some pom-poms to his duty gear. He’s showing what being 'determined to make a difference' is all about as a school resource officer."

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — There was an unfamiliar face gracing the court at a Pickens County basketball game this week.

Among a group of cheerleaders performing stunts in miniskirts and holding pom-poms was a man clad in a deputy uniform.

Deputy Kevin Roach, a school resource deputy, decided to pick up a pair of cheerleading poms himself and join the squad at Pickens High School in Jasper in the midst of their performance.

Although he didn't quite have the routine down, the crowd at the game still applauded, appreciating his effort to show some school spirit.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office posted the heartwarming moment to Facebook on Wednesday, complimenting Roach's ability to make a difference at the school.

Deputy Roach added some pom-poms to his duty gear. He’s showing what being “Determined to Make a Difference” is all about as a School Resource Officer. Posted by Pickens County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

"Deputy Roach added some pom-poms to his duty gear. He’s showing what being 'Determined to Make a Difference' is all about as a School Resource Officer," the sheriff's office wrote.