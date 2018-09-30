DeKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Two metro Atlanta elementary school employees are facing charges of false imprisonment and cruelty to children in the second degree after allegations by a fellow staff member.

According to an incident report filed with the DeKalb County Schools Public Safety Department, Brittnay Ellison and Shunterria Smith of Oak View Elementary were charged, though, the reports appear to only show Ellison being arrested.

The report itself doesn't go into specifics about exactly what happened on Sept. 25 when they were called to the school - only that it was due to an allegation made by a staff member regarding an incident the previous day.

The report, filed by Detective E. L. Bailey, also shows that he confiscated four pipe cleaners and submitted them as evidence. It's unclear how or if these items played a major role in the charges that followed.

A letter sent home to parents from Principal Sabrina Pressley on Sept. 27 provides a little more detail, adding that the incident happened in a pre-kindergarten classroom and that it was a parent that brought the incident to the school system's attention.

The statement adds that the staff members allegedly involved in the incident have been removed from the classroom pending the findings of an investigation.

