11Alive Poll: Majority of Georgians surveyed believe public schools are underfunded

The poll asked about private school vouchers, charter schools and if public schools are adequately funded.

ATLANTA — A majority of Georgians believe public schools are underfunded, according to a newly released survey.

The finding comes on the same day Gov. Brian Kemp signed several controversial education bills into law. Kemp is running for re-election and faces a competitive GOP primary next month.

The poll was commissioned through SurveyUSA and conducted with 2,000 Georgian adults from April 22 to 27. The poll addressed education in three questions, targeting voucher programs, charter schools and public school funding.

Here's a breakdown of the results.

Funding Georgia public schools

When asked if Georgia schools were adequately funded, more than half of those polled said they were not. To note, a majority of those polls are not parents, according to SurveyUSA's data.

More women claimed schools were underfunded, with 56% of respondents selecting the option. Surveyors had the choice of selecting "overfunded," "adequately funded," "underfunded," and "not sure."

Though a majority of people surveyed believe Georgia public schools are underfunded, there is a slight difference in responses when looking at the racial makeup of the polling group.

Data shows that 62% of Black respondents said schools are underfunded. White respondents were the next highest racial group selecting the option, with 50% making the same claim.

About a quarter of those surveyed, however, did say public schools were adequately funded. Only 7% of respondents said schools are overfunded.

The survey question reads as follows:

Do you think public schools in Georgia are overfunded? Adequately funded? Or underfunded?

Overfunded: 7%

Adequately Funded: 23%

Underfunded: 53%

Not sure: 17%

Opening charter schools

When asked about the ease of opening new charter schools, surveyors were fairly split.

Those polled were asked if the process to open a charter school in Georgia should be "easier than it now is," "harder than it now is," "left alone," and "not sure." More than a third of respondents said they weren't sure, signaling Georgians may be unfamiliar with the issue.

There are 115 charter schools in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Education. This is separate from 32 charter systems in the state which also oversees 326 schools. The educational facilities operate as a public school under the terms of a charter -- or contract -- and do not answer to a school board.

In Georgia, there are two types of charter schools: start-up charter schools and conversion charter schools.

Recently, public schools that struggle to remain functioning educational institutions have been converted to charter schools with critics saying this practice takes away from Georgia public school students.

Around this time last year, Gov. Kemp signed charter school legislation into law. It provided more funding for charter school students in Georgia, amounting to about $100 per child, while also assisting the institutions in getting their hands on more federal funding allocated to the state.

Though the governor has offered more support for Georgia's charter schools, it does not seem to be a top-of-mind issue, as noted by those surveyed.

The survey question reads as follows:

Should the process for opening new charter schools be made...?

Easier Than It Now Is: 32%

Harder Than It Now Is: 11%

Left Alone: 22%

Not Sure: 35%

Voucher program for private schools

A private school voucher program is an issue raised to the Georgia General Assembly this past legislative session and one that parents seem to resonate with.

Parents of the poll group largely believe Georgia should create a school voucher program for private schools -- even if tax dollars need to be used.

During the legislative session, Georgia lawmakers introduced a bill that would provide parents a $6,000 subsidy to pay for private school tuition, a hefty voucher program. Critics felt the bill would undercut and underfund public schools as it would reallocate tax dollars.

Ultimately, the bill died.

On Thursday, Gov. Kemp did sign HB 517 into law. The legislation increases credits available for private school scholarship organizations from $100 million to $120 million.

Surveyors expressed another attempt at a statewide voucher program would be welcomed, with nearly half of those polled -- regardless of whether or not they are a parent -- responding that Georgia should create a voucher program.

The survey question reads as follows:

Should the state of Georgia create a school voucher program to allow parents to use tax dollars to pay for private schools? Or not?

Should Create a Voucher Program: 43%

Should Not: 31%

Not Sure: 26%