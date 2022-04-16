Reading program for kids starts in DeKalb

The program is a part of a larger mission started by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta called Strong4Life.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A program centered around resilience is now available for DeKalb's youngest readers.

The program is about building resilience as kids face continuing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know as librarians that some of the best stories and characters have to often overcome challenges and work through life's ups and downs," Allison Weissinger, DeKalb County Public Library Director, said. "And stories and books can be a great way to share some of those messages and some of those tactics and strategies for how to how to how to get through life's challenges."

Dekalb families can find resilience books for kids, from babies to teens, at all 23 library locations across the county.

Youth Services libraries curated the reading list. Parents and guardians can find a list for each age group at their libraries.

The partnership is part of a special pilot with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's 'Strong4Life' program.

Strong4Life is a team of Children's doctors, therapists, nurses, registered dietitians and other wellness experts, the program said on their website, who are ready to help busy families raise healthy, safe, resilient kids.

To learn more about the Raising Resilience initiative and to find the complete reading book list, visit www.strong4life.com/read.

