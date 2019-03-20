BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say 12 students and one adult were hospitalized on Tuesday after an accident in Barrow County.

Lt. Scott Dakin said that around 6:40 p.m. first responders were called to the scene of an accident involving a small bus and a car. Authorities said the bus was taking students from St. Pius X High School when the accident happened - near the intersection of state routes 316 and 81. The adult who was injured was in the other vehicle.

All injured parties were taken to area hospitals for treatment; though, Dakin said their injuries appeared to be minor.

This is the second accident in recent hours with another reported by authorities in Madison County around 4:30 p.m. on social media. Officials there said a bus was hit by another vehicle that ended up stuck underneath it.

Five children and the driver were on that bus and were uninjured according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.