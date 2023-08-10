Termination hearing begins today for Cobb teacher over bringing 'My Shadow Is Purple' to class

The hearing for educator Katherine Rinderle, which started at 9 a.m., is taking place at the Cobb County School District Office in Marietta.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The termination hearing for a Cobb County teacher over bringing in a book to class on gender identity and allegedly running afoul of Georgia's "divisive concepts" education law began Thursday morning.

In a video released by the Southern Poverty Law Center in June, Rinderle spoke out about her predicament in finding herself at the center of a heated battle over the new state law.

Rinderle claims that her actions, which involved bringing the book "My Shadow Is Purple" to her classroom, have led to a recommendation for her termination by the Cobb County School District.

"All of a sudden, I saw myself on the outside with my administration and the parents on the other side," Rinderle said.

"My Shadow Is Purple," a book allegedly chosen by Rinderle's students that addresses the topic of gender identity, was challenged by a concerned parent. In response, the Cobb County School District recommended that Rinderle be fired, invoking Georgia's Divisive Concepts law, which was signed into law last year.

This legislation places restrictions on how grade school teachers can discuss race and other topics in the classroom. Proponents, including Georgia Governor Kemp and other Republicans, argue that the law prohibits the teaching of "divisive" concepts.

The law specifically prohibits the promotion of claims that the United States is fundamentally or systematically racist, that any group of people is inherently racist or oppressive, and that individuals should not experience psychological distress based on their race. Other topics include gender and sex.

Similar bills with identical language have been proposed in numerous states, with support from the Center for Renewing America, a think tank led by former President Donald Trump administration officials.

When complaints are lodged against school districts, they must respond accordingly, and dissatisfied parties have the option to appeal to the state Board of Education. If the board determines that the school district is at fault, it has the authority to suspend some or all of the district's waivers from state regulation.

Laws similar to Georgia's have faced legal challenges in several states, including Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, and New Hampshire. Critics argue that these laws amount to censorship in the classroom, impeding educators' ability to provide accurate historical context and denying students an accurate education.

