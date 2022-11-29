They plan on opening a place for students to get a haircut on campus through a partnership with Central Georgia Technical College.

Example video title will go here for this video

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County High School is aiming to help some of their students start living their futures now.

"It was my dad. He used to cut hair a long time ago and I really liked watching him cut hair, so I decided to be a barber," senior Thomas Little said.

Now, Little gets to learn some barbering skills before he even graduates. It's getting him prepared to quickly move into a career.

"We decided to bring the program to the school this year. It was based on student interest, and a review on what are some high-interest jobs in the area," Principal Johnnie Simmons said.

It's a chance to chase dreams without even waiting for graduation. Upon completion of the program, students will receive a certificate that they can then use to apprentice under a barber or continue their education.

"(It) pretty much allows them to do pretty much everything a barber does in a barbershop, but they are not a licensed barber yet, so they can go into a barbershop they can do haircuts," Simmons said.

The program will give students all the skills the need to work in a shop if they want.

For Little, it's a first step toward even bigger things.

"I want to get my barbering license and work in a shop," he said.

With the completion of the program, students can go to Central Georgia Technical College to receive a barbering diploma or they can apprentice under a licensed barber.

Next year, they plan on opening Cobra Cuts.