Valedictorian at Stockbridge High finally gets to wear cap and gown, gives speech

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — It's better late than not at all, especially for one Stockbridge High School student who recently finished up her senior year.

Madison Gordon finally got the chance to wear her cap and gown in front of her class and give the valedictorian speech.

She said so many things about the end of high school have felt like a dream - especially that moment she found out she was top in her class. That happened on the front lawn - during awesome surprise parade. Her principal and teachers came by to let her know what she'd accomplished.

Gordon said it was one of the best days of her life - until now - when she has the chance to share her message.

"It is our chance to be able to make that world and make this world a better place," she said. "Inspire others to work together, especially during right now. It's important that we work together, we love each other and we fight for each other."

She said she hopes her message will inspire a lot of people.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held Monday evening at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, so there could be plenty of room for social distancing.

It was also streamed on the school district's YouTube page.