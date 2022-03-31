The show kicks off Sunday, April 3 at 5 p.m. on CBS and will feature the network’s first live event featuring audio descriptions for the blind.

LAS VEGAS — The 64th annual Grammy Awards kicks off this Sunday, April 3 live from Las Vegas and this year, CBS and the Recording Academy are providing the network’s first live event featuring audio descriptions for the blind.

Audio descriptions provide audio-narrated descriptions of the night’s key visual elements. The addition of the audio descriptions allows viewers who are blind or low vision are able to take in all of the action happening at The Grammys, providing a much richer experience of the event.

The audio description will be provided on the Secondary Audio Programming, SAP channel by industry leaders VITAC and Audio Eyes.

CBS has provided audio descriptions since April 1, 2002, becoming an innovator in accessibility. The addition of audio descriptions at this Sunday's Grammy awards marks 20 years in the network's providing of this service.

“For the past 20 years, CBS has continually increased the availability of audio description. We are proud to be able to launch our first live event with the GRAMMY Awards," said Mark Turits, vice president of captioning and audio description at Paramount Global.

How to watch The Grammys

Music's biggest night heads to the Las Vegas strip on Sunday, April 3 for the first time. This year's show is hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and kicks off live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 5 p.m. only on CBS 8.

The Grammys is also available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The performers

BTS

Brothers Osborne

Brandi Carlil

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Carrie Underwood

John Legend

Chris Stapleton

H.E.R.

Nas

J Balvin and Maria Becerra

Maverick City Music

Ben Platt

Leslie Odom, Jr

Aymée Nuviola

Billy Strings

Jon Batiste