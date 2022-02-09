Two chances to see Michelle Obama's new book tour in Atlanta

Tickets are now available at the Fox Theatre on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3.

ATLANTA — There will be two chances to see former First Lady Michelle Obama on her new nationwide book tour in Atlanta this year.

Due to overwhelming demand, Live Nation announced a second tour date has been added at the Fox Theatre. Tickets are now available at the Fox on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. The first lady will be joined by moderator Tyler Perry for both dates.

This will be Michelle Obama's second globally released book, according to a release. She will kick off her book tour in Washington, D.C. on the same day her book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times" is released on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The book will offer readers a series of stories and reflections based on change, challenge and power, a release stated.

“For me, The Light We Carry book tour will be about starting important conversations and digging deeper into the questions that all of us are grappling with as we live through uncertain times,” Obama said. “I can’t wait to get back on the road and dive into it with such a thoughtful, impressive group of moderators.”

Other moderators include Ellen DeGeneres (11/15 and 11/16), Elizabeth Alexander (11/17), Gayle King (11/18), Hoda Kotb (11/19), Tyler Perry(12/2 + 12/3), David Letterman (12/5), Heather McGhee (12/6), Conan O’Brien (12/9), Tracee Ellis Ross (12/10), Michele Norris (12/11), and Oprah Winfrey (12/13).

You can check out the full book tour schedule, including the newly added dates (in bold), below:

DATE CITY VENUE

Tuesday, November 15 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Wednesday, November 16 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Thursday, November 17 Washington, D.C. Warner Theatre

Friday, November 18 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Saturday, November 19 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Friday, December 2 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Saturday, December 3 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Monday, December 5 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Tuesday, December 6 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Friday, December 9 San Francisco, CA Masonic

Saturday, December 10 San Francisco, CA Masonic

Sunday, December 11 San Francisco, CA Masonic

Tuesday, December 13 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater