Pebble Tossers is encouraging parents, grandparents and children to give back together with Family Volunteer Day on November 17.

The youth development nonprofit will join with generationOn and Points of Light to activate a day of service that's designed to help families and youth of all ages strengthen their bonds with their community and each other.

The effort is sponsored by The Walt Disney Company.

Pebble Tossers hosts multiple volunteer opportunities during Family Volunteer Day:

Kate’s Club: Prepare and deliver nutritious meals for families with children who are grieving after the loss of a family member.

Pebble Tossers: Work along Pebble Tossers’ adopted section of the BeltLine. Volunteers will be planting 500 daffodil bulbs with the Daffodil Project in memory of the 1.5 million children killed in the holocaust and in support of children fighting injustices today.

Atlanta Community Food Bank Community Gardens: Join our team to weed and prepare for plantings in one of their community gardens.

“Volunteering is a great way for kids and adults to make new friends, develop empathy and compassion for their neighbors, and even pick up a new skill or two. When families volunteer together, parents have the opportunity to reinforce family values in a fun environment. ” says Jen Guynn, Founder and Executive Director of Pebble Tossers.

The mission of Pebble Tossers is to empower and equip youth to lead through service.

Pebble Tossers celebrates 10 years of igniting the passion of volunteerism in youth ages 2-22 by matching their talents and abilities with age-appropriate service projects in their community.

