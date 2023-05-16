Blood Assurance in urgent need of donors to serve north Georgia communities

The nonprofit group serves several hospitals in Georgia and has three centers in Rome, Cartersville and Dalton.

ROME, Ga. — A blood drive organization in Rome is in critical need of donations as supplies dwindle.

Since Tuesday, Blood Assurance has “had less than a two-day supply of most blood type on its shelves,” according to a release.

The nonprofit group serves several hospitals in Georgia and has three centers in Rome, Cartersville and Dalton.

When Blood Assurance is low on blood, they typically tour high schools, colleges and universities. However, with schools about to let out, Blood Assurance is losing a big chunk of its donors.

Dr. Liz Culler, chief medical officer for Blood Assurance, explains how this could spell disaster for their already low blood supplies.

“We lose about 15% of our donor base in the summer because classrooms are empty,” Culler said. “With our current inventory dwindling, if a major trauma event were to occur, that supply could be completely wiped out unless we get donors now.”

Blood Assurance is urging those with the following blood types to donate:

O-positive

O-negative

A-positive

A-negative

B-negative blood

Those who donate will receive a United We Give, Memorial Day themed T-shirt, according to a release.

If you would like to donate, you can schedule an appointment by clicking the link here, calling 800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To give blood, you must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent. Donors must weigh 110 pounds and be in good health.

Donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal rich in iron prior to coming in to donate.