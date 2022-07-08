Children's Healthcare of Atlanta placing tent at hospital to help with increase in patients with respiratory illnesses

Children's said it doesn't turn patients away who come to its emergency department.

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said they are placing a tent outside the emergency department at Scottish Rite to deal with the increase volume of patients they've seen recently as kids return to school.

Children's said in a statement, that they've seen "a significant increase in emergency department and urgent care center volumes due to respiratory illnesses, including RSV, flu, COVID-19 and the common cold."

They are encouraging parents to consider where they take their children when illnesses arise and for them to consult their children's doctor with questions.

The tent that's being placed outside Scottish Rite's emergency department was also used in 2021 when they saw an increase in emergency room patient visits, a spokesperson with the hospital said.