Atlanta among cities to participate in nationwide COVID-19 memorial tomorrow

ATLANTA — Atlanta will be among a number of cities on Tuesday to participate in a nationwide COVID-19 memorial being organized by the inaugural committee of President-elect Joe Biden.

The memorial, which will primarily be held in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, will be held in honor of the nearly 400,000 people who have died during the pandemic in the U.S.

In addition to iconic structures such as the Empire State Building and Space Needle lighting up tomorrow, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta is expected to be featured.

In other cities, church bells are expected to ring out. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow.

According to a release from the Biden transition team, other cities involved will include the president-elect's hometown of Wilmington, Del., Oakland, Calif., Miami, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Scranton, Pa., Dearborn, Mich. and Charleston, S.C. Hundreds more smaller cities and towns, as well as tribal lands, are also expected to participate.

"In his first stop after arriving in Washington, D.C., President-elect Joe Biden - along with Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and Douglas Emhoff - will participate in an event to light the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool with 400 lights to honor lives lost to COVID-19," a release said. "This is the first-ever lighting around the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial."