First COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrive in Atlanta

A FedEx spokesperson confirmed the arrival on Monday morning.

ATLANTA — The first of many freezer-packed COVID-19 vaccine vials arrived in Atlanta Monday morning, according to a spokesperson with FedEx.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, began Sunday at their Michigan facility. Trucks were seen leaving with the vaccines and heading to the airport.

Tracked with GPS-enabled sensors, the initial shipments were expected to contain about 3 million doses, with many more to come. Federal officials say the first shipments of Pfizer’s vaccine will be staggered, arriving in 145 distribution centers Monday, with another 425 sites getting shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

It is not clear where the vaccines that arrived in Atlanta will be going -- or if Atlanta is being used as one of the distribution centers.

Video was provided by FedEx of the shipments arriving in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday.

11Alive has reached out to the Governor's office and the Georgia Department of Public Health to get specifics on the state's distribution plans.

They said in a press conference last week that the initial shipment of vaccines would be only for the most vulnerable, including those in nursing homes and healthcare workers.

The Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said the first shipment will likely include "several hundred thousand doses," but warned that that number could change. She said it could be more or less.

Gov. Brian Kemp stressed that vaccines for the general public could still be "months away" and that Georgians should continue to follow CDC guidelines, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter aren't sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren't interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

The Moderna vaccine will be reviewed by an expert panel Thursday and soon afterward could be allowed for public use. State officials said Georgia will also receive this vaccine.

11Alive reached out to UPS to see if they have made any deliveries in Georgia, however, they said they would not be sharing that information due to security purposes.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.