New COVID resource program launches for residents in DeKalb, Fulton counties

The program offers those who are either uninsured or underinsured with additional free and virtual healthcare resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As COVID variant cases continue to pop up throughout metro Atlanta, a new Home Test to Treat program is now available for residents in DeKalb and Fulton counties.

The program offers those who are either uninsured or underinsured additional free and virtual healthcare resources. This includes at-home rapid tests, telehealth sessions and at-home treatments, a release from the Fulton County Board of Health stated.

It's all part of a partnership between the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Administration or Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Home Test to Treat program is a great way to ensure community members have access to the care they need, from the comfort and safety of their own homes,” District Health Director at the Fulton County Board of Health Dr. Lynn Paxton said. “This is particularly important as we begin to see an uptick in cases.”

District Health Director of the DeKalb County Board of Health Dr. Sandra Valenciano added the program will offer care for those in our communities who need it the most.

“An added bonus is the availability of the web-based access tool in English and Spanish, and being able to enroll through the telephone if computer access is unavailable. This is especially important given DeKalb’s diverse population," Valenciano said.

DeKalb and Fulton County residents are now able to register for free online here or by calling calling 800-682-2829. You do not have to be sick to enroll in the program, the release added.