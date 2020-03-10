Doctor predicts COVID-19 testing will surge following President Trump's diagnosis

Dr. Frita Fisher said this now thrusts the talks about the seriousness of the coronavirus to the forefront again.

ATLANTA — Experts believe President Donald Trump's newly announced case of COVID-19 will mean the now-infamous virus will be thrust even further into the spotlight.

President Trump was transported to Walter Reed Military Medical Center on Friday for further treatment. White House spokespersons have said he's already begun to show signs of the virus.

Dr. Frita Fisher, known locally as Dr. Frita, said this now thrusts the seriousness of the coronavirus to the forefront yet again.

“I believe that what happened with the president will make people understand that it doesn’t discriminate. it must be respected and taken seriously,” said Dr. Frita.

That’s why she said she believes testing will rev up in Georgia as well.

“I do believe that more people will try to get tested and I do hope Georgia responds and there will be a greater need and a greater availability,” she said.

However, people responded with a resounding no when we posed the question on 11Alive social media: “Following the president's diagnosis, are you more likely to get tested for COVID-19?”

However, one person said: “If I have symptoms so I can protect my family”.

Dr. Frita said testing is a good tool, but it doesn’t prevent the spread itself. Instead, she said following the guidelines already laid out by many government agencies is integral to staying healthy and preventing the virus from spreading to others

“Wear masks, socially distance, and have good hand hygiene,” she said.