Gov. Brian Kemp to give update on Georgia's coronavirus efforts

He will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey around 11 a.m. in the North Wing of the Georgia State Capitol.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will give an update on Georgia's effort to fight the coronavirus on Thursday.

11Alive will stream the press conference live on 11Alive.com and 11Alive's YouTube page.

As of Sept. 29, 46% of eligible Georgians have yet to be vaccinated, 47% of eligible Georgians are fully vaccinated, and 7% of eligible Georgians are in between their first and second doses.

10,475,833 total vaccines have been administered to date; an increase of 22,485 from the previous day.

Georgia has more than 4,400 total confirmed cases of COVID cases as of Wednesday, but overall, the cases are declining. Georgia's weekly positivity rate is still around 11%.

Luckily, COVID patient numbers continue to fall each day. We're back down to just above 3,400 which is a lot lower than our latest peak.