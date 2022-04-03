How to order a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests

Starting next week, the U.S. government will allow Americans to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests.
The second round of orders will begin next week allowing two separate orders of an additional four tests, eight tests total, to be placed.
President Joe Biden announced the second round of orders will begin during Tuesday's State of the Union address.
During the first round of orders back in January, 500,00 tests were available, but nearly half of those tests remain unclaimed.
To order the at-home tests, you can visit this USPS website starting next week and fill out the required information. All orders will ship completely free.