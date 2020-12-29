She's hoping to spread the message that everyone needs to continue doing their part to stop the spread and think about others before they think about themselves.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A local traveling ICU nurse has spent months on the frontlines. She describes each day as a new nightmare, never knowing what it will bring.

So when an invite came her way for a New Years Eve party, she knew a bigger message needed to be heard.

"I come home and cry sometimes for things I see there," said Savanna Hobbs.

2020 has been a tough year for her.

"We do it day in day out, kind of a new nightmare when it comes to what you're going to see you just don't know what's going to happen that day."

As a traveling ICU nurse, she spends almost everyday helping COVID-19 patients. "We're dedicating our entire day just to help two people make it through the day at the end of it."

At a time when cases in the state are higher than ever, seeing an invite for a New Years Eve party come her way felt insulting.

"A slap in the face to healthcare workers and also to anyone who lost a family member during this."

Hobbs said the invite to more than 30 guests came via Facebook and when she shared her concerns with the host, she said she was blocked from the page.

Even though that was just one party, she knows there's more that will be going on.

"It comes down to disregard for other people's lives when people choose not to mask or host parties right now. All it's saying is all I care about is me having a good time, I don't care about you and your family."

By sharing her story, she's hoping to spread the message that everyone needs to continue doing their part to stop the spread, thinking about others before they think about themselves.