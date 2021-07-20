Mask or no mask? Here's how districts plan to start the upcoming school year

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance Monday and one of its top recommendations is that masks should be worn for anyone over the age of two.

ATLANTA — Just as students are set to return to campuses for the fall school year, cases of the coronavirus have started to tick up again.

The recommendations deviate from those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which updated its recommendations earlier this month to say that vaccinated students and staff don't need to wear masks in school. The CDC also isn't advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students.

Across the metro, school districts have varied on the decision. DeKalb County, for example, announced earlier in the summer that masks would not be required, however, they said due to to the recent increase, they are again requiring them.

Masks required:

Dekalb County - Masks mandatory once again for students and staff while indoors and on buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Clayton County – Will still require students and staff to wear masks when classes begin in August.

Masks not required:

Cobb County - Optional to wear face coverings.

Fulton County - Optional to wear face coverings.

Gwinnett County – Optional to wear face coverings.

Forsyth County – Not required for vaccinated individuals.

Marietta City Schools – Not required for vaccinated individuals.

Undecided: