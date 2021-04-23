White House report: Georgia ranked No. 45 for COVID hospital admissions, No. 49 for deaths

Georgia is ranked at No. 18 for new cases per 100,000.

ATLANTA — As more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, health experts hope that number of news cases reported, hospital admissions, and deaths trend downward.

In the latest COVID-19 White House Task Force report dated April 16, Georgia remains steady with its overall coronavirus numbers on a national scale.

In the report, Georgia is listed 45th for hospital admissions of confirmed cases per 100 beds. The state sat at 46 in the previous report.

Although the rank changed by one when comparing Georgia on a large scale to other states, it's important to note the daily COVID-19 numbers that the Georgia Department of Public Health have been steady - just slightly elevated this week.

As for COVID-19 death per 100,000, this report places Georgia at No. 49. In the previous one, the state was ranked 47. As of Friday, DPH data shows more than 17,300 have died from the virus. The number of deaths the state reports have been slightly decreasing, but lives continue to be lost.