Grady opening 2 new medical centers in Fulton County | What to know

These new locations will south of I-20.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Grady Health System is expanding access to care for residents in Fulton County with the addition of two new outpatient centers.

These new locations will be south of I-20, an area that Grady said has seen an increased demand for healthcare resources following the closure of Wellstar's Atlanta Medical Center.

Specifically, the two new centers will be located at:

Lee + White Outpatient Center, 1000 Lee St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Cascade Outpatient Center, 3355 Cascade Rd., Atlanta, GA 30311

"We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services," John Haupert, Grady president and CEO said in a statement Thursday. “We conducted research and identified these neighborhoods that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care.”

The statement adds that both locations will provide both primary care as well as specialty services like cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-rays, lab work and a pharmacy.

As for when these locations will open, Grady said the Cascade location should be up and running by July, while the Lee + White location will open later this year.