Health officials warn of measles outbreak, call it an 'imminent threat' globally

As the holiday travel season picks up, health officials are warning of a measles outbreak.

ATLANTA — Measles is one of the most contagious human viruses – and it’s making a comeback with nine million cases resulting in more than 128,000 deaths globally last year. Officials said COVID is partly to blame.

“One of the many unintended consequences of the COVID pandemic is children and families have fallen behind on their vaccination schedules,” Physician Katrina Gipson said.

Gipson added with more people missing their shots, there has been an uptick in measles cases. A recent report from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the illness is now an "imminent threat" globally. The CDC said they’ve seen an 83% increase in cases since 2020.

“We’re starting to see outbreaks in sub-Saharan Africa; Columbus, Ohio, and what with international travel particularly as the holiday seasons are upon us," Dr. Gipson said. "In addition to having the opportunity to have more contact with family and friends, unfortunately, this can also put us at higher risk for infectious diseases."

Dr. Gipson also said while vaccination is the best form of protection against the virus, people should also avoid large gatherings, wash their hands, and wear a mask to help stop the spread. She said you should look out for these symptoms: