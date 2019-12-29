COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — It's not a topic that a lot of people like to talk about, but it is a very important conversation that needs to occur.

When it comes to HIV testing, one Fulton County Commissioner hopes to open up the dialogue.

Commissioner Robb Pitts says went to Enon Church in College Park on Sunday to begin to discuss efforts to slow down the epidemic in metro Atlanta, but it's more than just that.

Pitts did not come alone.

He brought the county's mobile HIV testing unit with him and had it set up in the church's parking lot in order to provide both testing and information about HIV.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control, Georgia ranks fifth in the nation for new HIV diagnoses.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says one in six people living with HIV in the state of Georgia do not know that they carry the virus, which increases the risk that they may infect someone else.

Fulton County officials say that metro Atlanta leads the nation in the rate of African American men infected with HIV and second in the nation for overall cases of HIV.

All of this information is what Pitts hopes to get in front of the congregation, not only at Enon Church, but at locations across Fulton County.

