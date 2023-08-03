Allergist gives tips for record-breaking pollen season

Atlanta Allergy & Asthma data shows pollen counts haven't been this high, this early in the year, in 30 years.

ATLANTA — If you've park outside, you may have noticed your car is covered in the yellow stuff. Atlanta Allergy & Asthma experts said the area is having a record-breaking pollen season.

Allergists said normally, the high-pollen numbers are reached toward the end of March. For three days straight, Atlanta Allergy & Asthma data shows pollen counts haven't been this high, this early in the year, in 30 years.

March 6 - 1605

March 7 - 3937

March 8 - 2592

To provide perspective, on March 8 of last year, data shows the pollen count at 110.

Taylor Harris can enjoy a beautiful day at Piedmont Park because she's on constant allergy medicine.

"Yellow stuff is on everything. My front porch is covered in it. My dog is covered when we're on walks," Harris said.

Otherwise, she's dealing with the usual symptoms.

"Runny nose, itchy eyes, scratchy throat, sinus headaches, you name it!" Harris said.

Doctors are noticing a change in the numbers.

"In the last five years, we've been noticing earlier, higher pollen counts. And this year, we've been actually at its earliest," Dr. Lily Hwang, an Atlanta Allergy physician.

The team there has been counting pollen under a microscope.

"We have a machine that actually -- it kind of spins around in a 24-hour cycle. And then, we are able to collect the amount of pollen," Hwang said.

Even if you can't see it, pollen is blowing around everywhere.

"In the Southeast, we actually have quite a bit of pine pollen, which is where that puff of cloud comes from," Hwang said.

Hwang suggests for people to meet with an allergist to learn how to best manage symptoms. And for those hoping incoming rain will wash the yellow clouds away, Hwang said the good weather afterward can actually bring it back -- even stronger -- making the symptoms worse.

"You hit another high count or you get another exposure, now your symptoms could be worse. And so you actually could have worsening nasal congestion. You could have worsening watery, itchy eyes. You know, the post-nasal drip," Hwang said.