National blood shortage prompts urgent plea for donors

INDIANAPOLIS — After a summer of decreased donor turnout, the American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage and making an urgent plea for donors.

Red Cross says fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood products in recent weeks.

Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, and there is an emergency need for platelet donors and Type O blood donors to make an appointment to give now to ensure patients across the country continue to receive critical medical care.

All who give blood from Sept. 1-18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut by email. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience.

Click here to find a blood drive or donation center near you.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiti RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).