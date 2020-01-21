ATLANTA — The American Red Cross is facing what it calls a critical shortage of type O blood and says it "urgently needs donors."

According to a release, winter cold and flu season are combining to hold back donations, and the group is trying to restock its shelves.

It says it only has a three-day supply type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatment. The organization says it needs about 13,000 blood donations and 2,600 platelet donations every day to meet the needs of patients who rely on blood to survive.

While type O is the most medically helpful blood donation, because it can be the most widely-transfused to other patients, the Red Cross welcomes donations of all types.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives around Atlanta:

The Red Cross asks for interested donors to make an appointment to give blood or platelets using the Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting redcrossblod.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

