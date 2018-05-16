ATLANTA -- A 4-year-old girl who missed her pre-K graduation ceremony because she was in the hospital after being burned in a house fire got a very special graduation ceremony all her own.

Caliyah Ross suffered third-degree burns to her face and body in a house fire that was started by hot grease on April 14th during a cookout. Her aunt, Ardisa Heyward, was also injured.

Due to her injuries from the fire, doctors put her in a medically induced coma.

After weeks of treatment and rehab, Caliyah is starting to heal.

Caliyah missed her pre-K graduation on Friday, but Grady staff, family and friends held a ceremony for the child on Monday. Her mother, Latoya Heyward, said her daughter walked for the first time since the fire, and is well on the way to recovery.

"Caliyah was surrounded by the nurses and doctors who had cared for her from the beginning," Latoya Heyward said. "They sat in amazement on how much she progressed in one month. We are truly thankful for them and my friend, celebrity painter Antoine Donte."

Her mother says they are lucky to have such a strong support system behind them during this whole process.

