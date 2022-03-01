x
Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon, who is 101 and lives in Arizona, was one of the 850 members of an all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II.
Credit: AP
FILE - World War II veteran Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon, a member of the World War II 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, poses at her home, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. The battalion that made history as the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during WWII is set to be honored by Congress. On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, the House voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The House voted Monday to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal.

The 422-0 vote follows a long-running campaign to recognize the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Senate passed the legislation last year. The unit, known in short as the Six Triple Eight, was tasked with sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians. Only a half-dozen of the more than 850 members are still alive.

“It's overwhelming,” Maj. Fannie Griffin McClendon, who is 101 and lives in Arizona, said when told of the vote. “It's something I never even thought about it. I don't know if I can stand this.”

The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was credited with solving a growing mail crisis during its stint in England and, upon their return, serving as a role model to generations of Black women who joined the military.

But for decades, the exploits of the 855 members never got wider recognition. But that has changed, starting several years ago.

A monument was erected in 2018 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to honor them, and the 6888th was given the Meritorious Unit Commendation in 2019. A documentary “The Six Triple Eight” was made about them. There is talk of a movie. Retired Army Col. Edna Cummings was among those advocating for the 6888th.

“The Six Triple Eight was a trailblazing group of heroes who were the only all-Black, Women Army Corps Battalion to serve overseas during World War II," said Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore, who sponsored the bill after being contacted by the daughter of 6888th members Anna Mae Robertson.

“Facing both racism and sexism in a warzone, these women sorted millions of pieces of mail, closing massive mail backlogs, and ensuring service members received letters from their loved ones,” she continued. “A Congressional Gold Medal is only fitting for these veterans who received little recognition for their service after returning home.”

Credit: AP
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand in formation in Birmingham, England, in 1945. On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, the House voted to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. (U.S. Army Women's Museum via AP, File)

