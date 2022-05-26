Yes, Gov. Kemp received thousands in donations from gun manufacturer before signing new gun law

Daniel Defense Inc., is the manufacturing company that made the rifle used by the Uvalde, Texas shooter.

ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new law on April 12, which makes it easier for residents within the state to carry handguns in public.

Prior to Senate Bill 319, also known as "Constitutional Carry," Georgia gun owners wanting to carry a concealed firearm in public had to have a permit. They were required to file an application through their county's probate court, submit a background check and pay a fee of about $70.

That process is no longer required in Georgia under the new law sparking questions about what is now allowed. 11Alive investigators went to verify.

THE QUESTION

11Alive viewer Lola N. asked, "did Gov. Brian Kemp accept $50,000 in donations from a gun manufacturer prior to signing the new Georgia gun law (SB 319)?"

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, Brian Kemp, along with his Political Action Committee (PAC), received thousands in donations from Daniel Defense Inc. and its CEO just before signing Georgia's new gun law into effect this April.

WHAT WE FOUND

11Alive Investigators looked through the governor's campaign records. We found that Kemp received a little more than $25,000 total in donations for two bids as governor since 2018 from Daniel Defense, Inc.

The gun manufacturing company is headed by CEO Marvin Daniel and made the rifle used by the shooter in the Uvalde, Texas massacre at an elementary school in May.

Nearly 90% of those donations were given to Kemp in April of last year for the 2022 election cycle, according to the reports.

We also found that Kemp's PAC -- Georgians First Leadership Committee -- received a single donation of $25,000 on March 17, 2022 from Marvin Daniel, the company's CEO.