ATLANTA -- 11Alive won 29 Emmys, including Overall Excellence and News Excellence, in the 44th Annual Southeast Emmy® Awards Saturday night at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead.

WXIA-TV was the most honored outlet in this year's awards.

The event was sponsored by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter.

Winners were announced in 86 categories including News Anchor, Reporter, Outstanding Documentary and Interactivity, among others. The awards recognize outstanding achievement by individuals and programs broadcast throughout the 2017 calendar year.

“Now is the time for us to work harder at being great journalists. The fact that you’re in this ballroom tonight, among our industry’s most acclaimed creators, proves you’re already fighting the good fight,” said NATAS SE President Jeremy Campbell of 11Alive.

WXIA’s Cheryl Preheim won the best news anchor award, while WXIA’s Erin Peterson won the News Producer recognition.

CNN Anchor Fredricka Whitfield CNN emceed the event.

Entrants from TV stations and digital media organizations across Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina were eligible to submit their work for EMMY® consideration.

A detailed listing of all awards verifed by the independent accountancy firm of Salus Consulting, P.C. is posted at www.SoutheastEmmy.com.

