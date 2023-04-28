4 arrested following drive-by shooting in Clayton County, found with drugs: Police

Officers also found several bags of marijuana in the car, which appeared to have crashed into a resident's yard.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police arrested four people after a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in Jonesboro.

Officers said the shooting happened between two vehicles near the intersection of Cardinal and Thrasher Roads. Officers were told by witnesses that one vehicle was trailing behind the other, with both exchanging shots.

Police said three people rode in one car, while two rode in the other. All five ran from the scene, police said.

One of those involved was shot during the drive-by. Police met with them at a local hospital and they were later arrested for their "involvement" in the drive-by shooting, according to a video from the department's Facebook page.

Police did not say how severe the person's injuries were or how they arrived at the hospital.

While officers were on scene, they began searching the surrounding woodline. There, they found a man in the woods, believed to be a suspect in the shooting.

After taking him into custody, a gun was found by a K-9 in some bushes nearby. He was also found with keys in his waist belt, which matched one of the cars involved in the shooting.

Officers also found several bags of marijuana in the car, which appeared to have been crashed into a resident's yard. Officers could see bullet holes in the side of the car.

Police find marijuana on scene 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Two others were also arrested by law enforcement officers helping with the case. Out of the five believed to be involved, four of them were arrested.

All four were charged with: