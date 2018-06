ATLANTA-- Atlanta Police are trying to locate a vehicle that hit a 4 year-old child.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Venetian Drive SW on reports of a child hit by a car. Investigators were able to determine a 4-year-old was struck by a black Ford Mustang. According to investigators, the driver that hit the victim also took the child to the hospital.

No word on a condition of the child.

